Nishikori beats veteran Croatian Karlovic at Australian Open

Japanese defeated 39-year-old veteran Croatian 6-3, 7-6(6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6(7) in round two of the men's singles at on Thursday.

Melbourne Park buzzed with excitement during what was the most tense game of Thursday morning which had players with two completely opposing styles of play, reports news.

Nishikori, reigning champion of the tournament, defeated Poland's on Monday in another tense match that saw the Japanese make some mistakes against a tough opponent.

Nishikori, who fell to Karlovic twice earlier, will move into the third round against the winner of the upcoming match between Portuguese and the German

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)