Svitolina, Giorgi, Wang advance to Australian Open Round 3

Ukrainian (6), Italian (27) and Chinese each beat their opponents in two sets in the second round at on Thursday.

Svitolina faced some difficulties during the first set but became more settled in the second against Viktoria Kuzmova, beating the Slovak 6-4, 6-1, reports news.

In the next round, Svitolina will face the winner of the match between the Czech Krystina Pliskova and the Chinese Shuai Zhang.

Giorgi, the only Italian in the women's category, won her match in less than an hour against the Pole Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-0.

The from will line up in her third-round match against the Czech Karolina Pliskova (7), who beat the American in three sets.

Wang beat the Serb Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-3 in less than an hour of play. She will face the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (13), the winner against the young Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the next round.

