OTT platform Voot commissions over 30 originals

-
ALSO READ
CBFC's scissors 'very small thing' for Balasaheb Thackeray, says Sanjay Raut
'Stree' actress Flora, Sudhanshu shoot for short film
'It's Not That Simple' is not that complicated
Social impact show 'Navrangi Re!' will be Rishtey's first original production
Viacom will buy Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million
-
Voot, Viacom18s OTT service in India, has commissioned more than 30 original shows across genres.
The titles include legal drama "Law and Honour", drama "Naaz", romantic drama "Love All", thriller "The Raikar Case", drama "Marzi" and crime thriller "Asura", reports variety.com.
Now three years old, the service claims some 40 million monthly active users, with plans to grow this number to 100 million during financial year 2019-20.
"The number is set to be achieved through driving scale with content and technology," said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18.
"A multitude of initiatives from launching an immersive slate of originals, coupled with technology enablers like interactivity and enhanced distribution will be key drivers."
Voot has announced more than 20 new distribution partnerships across the travel, broadband and mobile spaces, including ones with Ola, Cloudwalker, ShareIt and Act Fibrenet.
--IANS
sug/rb/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU