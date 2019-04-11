Over 22 per cent polling in Telangana by 11 a.m.

Over 22 per cent polling was recorded in all 17 constituencies in Telangana in the first four hours till 11 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.

According to Rajath Kumar, 22.84 per cent voters had cast their votes since 7 a.m.

The highest polling percentage of over 36 per cent was registered in Medak constituency while polling was dull at 12.20 per cent in

Nearly 2.97 crore voters are eligible to decide the fortunes of 443 candidates including 25 women in the single-phase polling.

The polling process will continue till 5 p.m. except in Nizamabad where it started an hour late and will end at 6 p.m. due to presence of 185 candidates.

--IANS

ms/mr

