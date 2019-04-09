Over 320,000 affected by severe weather in Sri Lanka

on Tuesday said that the number of people affected by the severe dry weather conditions prevailing across the island country had risen to over 321,000.

The worst affected districts were Vavuniya and Jaffna in the north, Puttalam in the North Western province and Kegalle in the Sabaragamuwa Province, reported.

The Disaster Management Centre said the lack of rains, especially in the mountainous areas, resulted in a severe water shortage.

Authorities said that they were continuing to send water bowsers into the areas to supply fresh water to the affected families.

The said hot weather conditions were likely to rise further in the coming days.

