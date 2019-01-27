Mann Ki Baat: Modi praises Shivakumar Swami, urges youth to vote in polls

Modi on Sunday paid tribute to late Shivakumar Swamiji, the pontiff of Sree who recently passed away after a in Karnataka's Tumkur, saying that he had dedicated his entire life to social service, working for the social, educational welfare of scores of people.

"Shivakumar Swamiji was a true follower of Lord Basaveshwar's tenet 'Kayakave Kailash'. During his life spanning 111 years, he strived tirelessly towards social, educational, and economic upliftment of thousands of people," Modi said while addressing the programme.

"I have had fortunate opportunity to be blessed by Swamiji, many a time. In 2007, on the occasion of the Centenary celebration of Sri Sri Sri Shivakumar Swamiji our former Dr APJ had paid the visit to Tumukur," he added.

Modi also urged the young generation to register themselves as voters as Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. In his podcast, the PM stated: "This year, our country will undergo Lok Sabha elections. First time ever, young persons born in the 21st Century to exercise their Right to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections. I urge young generation to register themselves as voters if they are eligible."

also lauded the of (ECI) for conducting massive elections in and making efforts to strengthen India's democracy.

He also praised ECI for setting up a polling booth in for just one voter. "You must have heard about Gujarat, in Gir forest, a polling booth was set up just for 1 voter. When I listen to these things, it is very natural to be proud of the "

"I urge eminent people of the country to come forward and jointly contribute in campaigning for spreading awareness on voter registration and casting one's vote on the day of polling," he added.