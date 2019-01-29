Pakistan appoints first ever female Hindu civil judge

has appointed the country's first ever Hindu after she passed an examination for induction of judicial officers, the media reported on Tuesday.

Suman Kumari, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot in province, will serve in her native district, reports Dawn news.

Kumari passed her examination from and did her masters in law from

Kumari fears that her community would not appreciate her decision to become a lawyer, but "I am confident my family will stand by me come what may".

According to her father, Pawan Kumar Bodan, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

"Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty," he said.

Hindus currently make for approximately 1.85 per cent of Pakistan's population, according to official data.

In 2006, Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla became the first Hindu woman elected to

Last year, Krishna Kumari Kohli, a Hindu woman became the first non-Muslim female to win a women reserved seat in Senate of

