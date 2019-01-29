Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan's first Hindu woman judge

Suman has become the first Hindu woman in to be appointed as a civil judge, according to a media report.

Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district.

She passed her LLB. examination from and did her masters in law from Karachi's Szabist University, Dawn reported.

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

"Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty," the father said.

Her father is an while Suman's elder sister is a and another sister is a

Suman is a fan of singers and

This is not the first time that a person from community has been appointed as a The from community was Justice Rana Bhagwandas, who served as the for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

Hindus make up nearly 2 per cent of Pakistan's total population and Hinduism remains the second largest in after Islam.

