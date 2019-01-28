World's loneliest duck dead

Trevor, dubbed the world's loneliest duck, has died after being attacked by a dog on a remote Pacific island country, the media reported on Monday.

was like a local celebrity in the tiny nation of Niue, 2,400 km northeast of New Zealand, for being the only bird of his kind living on the island, reports the

His death was announced on a post on his account.

"What a sad way for the journey of the - to end. He flew/blew to in a storm about a year ago, chose to live in the Puddle by the side of the road, won the hearts of so many locals and tourists, he became a global celebrity and promoter of Taken too soon by a dog. Rest in Peace - you were a very cool duck!"

Trevor lived in the roadside puddle during his short life, where he was regularly fed and taken care of by locals.

"He showed up in Niue in January last year after a big storm, we think he flew or blew here," Rae Findlay, and the person behind the duck's page, told the on Monday.

"It's assumed he came from but it's also possible he came from or another Pacific island."

According to Findlay, Trevor's puddle was regularly checked on by residents and even the island's fire brigade, who would fill it up if water levels got too low.

