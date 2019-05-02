Pakistan Foreign Minister's SL visit cancelled

Shah Mehmood Qureshi's scheduled visit to has been cancelled due to the security situation in the island nation in the wake of the deadly suicide bombings, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the Express Tribune, Qureshi was also due to visit the on May 2 and the Sri Lankan capital Colombo from May 3 till May 5, but the tour was cancelled due to the security issue following the carnage which killed 253 people.

A revised schedule for Qureshi's visit was yet to be released.

The daily's report said that has offered "every possible" assistance to in investigations into the horrific attacks. Dr said last week that the offer was made at the highest level by

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)