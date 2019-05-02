Pakistan Foreign Minister's SL visit cancelled

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's scheduled visit to Sri Lanka has been cancelled due to the security situation in the island nation in the wake of the deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings, the media reported on Thursday.
According to the Express Tribune, Qureshi was also due to visit the Maldives on May 2 and the Sri Lankan capital Colombo from May 3 till May 5, but the tour was cancelled due to the security issue following the Sri Lanka carnage which killed 253 people.
A revised schedule for Qureshi's visit was yet to be released.
The daily's report said that Pakistan has offered "every possible" assistance to Sri Lanka in investigations into the horrific attacks. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said last week that the offer was made at the highest level by Pakistan.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU