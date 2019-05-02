US welcomes UN designating Azhar as terrorist

The US has welcomed the addition of to the UN 1267 and Al Qaeda Sanctions list.

"The welcomes the addition of to the UN 1267 and Al Qaeda Sanctions list," a statement by a for the in the UN said on Wednesday.

"This listing requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against We expect all countries to uphold these obligations.

" (JEM) is a United Nations-designated terrorist group, and Azhar, as the founder and of JEM, clearly met the criteria for designation by the

"The JEM has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a serious threat to regional stability and peace. We appreciate Pakistani Imran Khan's stated commitment that Pakistan, for the sake of its own future, will not allow the operation of militant and terrorist groups from its territory," the statement read.

"We recognize initial steps taken by the in this regard. We look forward to further and sustained actions from as outlined in its Plan, and consistent with its international obligations," it added.

In a huge diplomatic victory for and a blow to Pakistan, the on Wednesday declared (JeM) as a global terrorist, a move that was being blocked by for nearly 10 years.

Soon after the sanctions committee that deals with Al Qaeda and its affiliates voted on Pakistan-based Azhar's designation placing him under stringent sanctions that includes a freeze on his assets and travel restrictions, announced it would comply with the mandate.

--IANS

akk/in

