Azhar's listing victory for American diplomacy: US

The designation of (JeM) as a global terrorist by the is a "victory for American diplomacy", US said on Thursday.

"Congrats to our team @USUN for their work in negotiating JEM's Masood Azhar's #UN designation as a terrorist. This long-awaited action is a victory for American and the international community against and an important step towards peace in South Asia," the top US tweeted.

In a huge diplomatic victory for and a blow to Pakistan, the UNSC declared a global terrorist on Wednesday, a move that was blocked by for nearly 10 years.

finally dropped its objections after shared fresh evidence to brand Masood an international terrorist.

"The US welcomes the addition of to the UN 1267 and Al Qaeda Sanctions list," a statement by a for the in the UN said on Wednesday.

"This listing requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a and an arms embargo against Azhar. We expect all countries to uphold these obligations.

" is a UN-designated terrorist group and Azhar, as the founder and of the JeM, clearly met the criteria for designation by the UN," it said.

"The has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a serious threat to regional stability and peace. We appreciate Pakistani Imran Khan's stated commitment that Pakistan, for the sake of its own future, will not allow the operation of militant and terrorist groups from its territory," the statement read.

"We recognize initial steps taken by the in this regard. We look forward to further and sustained actions from as outlined in its Plan and consistent with its international obligations," it added.

Soon after the sanctions committee that deals with Al Qaeda and its affiliates voted on Pakistan-based Azhar's designation placing him under stringent sanctions that includes a freeze on his assets and travel restrictions, announced it would comply with the mandate.

