Palestino, Independiente Medellin draw 1-1 in 2019 Copa Libertadores

Chile's Palestino and Colombia's Independiente Medellin drew 1-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Libertadores.
The second leg will be played next week in Colombia, reports Efe news.
Medellin's German Cano and Palestino's Julian Fernandez scored a goal each in the second half of the game which was largely dominated by the visitors.
In the third round, the winner will face Argentina's Tallere.
Palestino was able to take control of the game from the early minutes after starting it at a frenetic pace, and looked to score with a failed attempt by Cesar Cortes in the 24th minute. That was followed by a header from Independiente Medellin's Andres Ricaurte which was blocked by Palestino's goalkeeper Ignacio Gonzalez.
In the second half, the visitors came out with more initiative in their attack and managed a goal with a shot from Cano in the 59th minute.
Far from going down, Palestino's Fernandez managed to convert a pass from Guillermo Soto into a goal five minutes later, levelling the score at 1-1.
