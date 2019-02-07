Palestino, Independiente Medellin draw 1-1 in 2019 Copa Libertadores

Chile's and Colombia's Independiente drew 1-1 in the first leg of the second round of the

The second leg will be played next week in Colombia, reports news.

Medellin's German Cano and Palestino's scored a goal each in the second half of the game which was largely dominated by the visitors.

In the third round, the winner will face Argentina's Tallere.

was able to take control of the game from the early minutes after starting it at a frenetic pace, and looked to score with a failed attempt by in the 24th minute. That was followed by a header from Independiente Medellin's which was blocked by Palestino's

In the second half, the visitors came out with more initiative in their attack and managed a goal with a shot from Cano in the 59th minute.

Far from going down, Palestino's Fernandez managed to convert a pass from into a goal five minutes later, levelling the score at 1-1.

--IANS

gau/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)