US-based artiste gives 'refreshing touch' to India's national anthem

Shah, a 15-year-old singer, and a motivational from New Jersey, and singer-composer-producer Rohan have recreated a version of Indias national anthem, the " Mana".

The new version of the song has been sung by The music has been produced by Rohan.

"Both me and Rohan were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our and tried to give it a refreshing touch," said in a statement.

"We did the recording and video shooting via FaceTime, and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing".

Sparsh was born with an incurable disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as the brittle bone disorder. But this didn't stop him from dreaming big. He has already enthralled audiences across the globe with his inimitable singing and rapping.

He is a professionally trained in Hindustani classical and American vocal music.

"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording ' Mana' with him," said Rohan.

" Mana" is Times Music's exclusive release and is available across all the digital platforms.

