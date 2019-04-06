Pankaj Tripathi thinks I am a creep: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi feels Pankaj thinks she is a creep.

During a conversation with host Anaita Shroff Adajania on an episode of Voot's "Feet up with the Stars", the "Dhadak" said that she has great respect for Pankaj.

The daughter of late Sridevi narrated an incident from a party where she heard Pankaj drawing similarities between acting and cooking mutton. Janhvi joined the conversation and expressed her views.

"Sir, par aap toh ice cream ho, aap sabko pasand ho (You are like an ice cream. Everyone likes you). Right after I said it, he gave me a look," Janhvi said.

"He probably thinks I am a creep, but yes I feel he is a legendary and there is no one like Pankaj sir. I couldn't hold back and immediately expressed my fondness for him," she added.

On the film front, Janhvi will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's film "Rooh-Afza" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht". She is also said to be working on a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, an combat pilot.

