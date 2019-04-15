Papers filed amid fanfare in Jammu, tight security in Valley

The filing of nomination papers by candidates contesting the elections has brought about a clear division between region and the troubled

In division, the candidates of different political parties submitted their nominations amid traditional festivity and jubilation.

Candidates of and the led processions of supporters to the Returning Officers in and Udhampur seats.

Activists carried party flags and shouted slogans in favour of their candidates in both Jammu and Udhampur.

In the Valley, however, the focus of the political parties has remained on the security of their candidates during the filing process.

Voting for the Srinagar seat is scheduled on April 18.

In the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, the voting process has been scheduled on April 23, April 29 and May 6.

It is for the first time in the country's electoral history that the voting process for one Lok Sabha seat is being held in three phases.

Voting in Baramulla was held on April 11.

Candidates were accompanied by more security personnel than their supporters during the nomination filing process.

For the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, the candidates include National Conference and five-time Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah is one of the most protected persons in the country. He has Z-plus security cover and his security is provided by commandos of the (NSG). No other in has NSG protection.

Abdullah filed his nomination papers when he was accompanied by some leaders of NC, but there was no road show as he went to the office of the

Surrounded by a ring of security guards, Abdullah filed his papers.

Another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed her nomination papers for Anantnag seat in a relatively subdued manner.

also carried a large contingent of security personnel when she went to file her papers.

In an advisory to various political parties, the has asked them not to hold any roadshows during their election campaign.

Political leaders have been advised not to move out to hold rallies without prior information to District Magistrates of the areas they intend to visit.

Despite these restrictions, political leaders, especially of the National Conference, the PDP and the Peoples Conference of Sajad Lone have been holding election rallies that are well attended given the volatile security situation in the Valley.

--IANS

sq/mr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)