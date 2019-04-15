Game of Thrones season 8 gets over 5 million tweets

With over five million tweets referring to it, the first episode of the eighth and final season of (GoT), that aired Sunday on HBO, became the most-tweeted about episode of the show ever.

"The most-tweeted about character from the extremely popular fiction series was Bran, followed by Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and Cersei," the said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, was buzzing with fans giving mixed reactions to the new season of GoT. "I'm judging you #GameofThrones," tweeted one user, while another posted: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. #GameofThrones."

Another Twitterati posted: "Am I the only one who didn't like it? Nothing happened at all. #GameofThrones."

"Jon and Arya's reunion scene on loop just because #GameOfThrones," posted yet another one.

GoT is an American fantasy drama television series created by and DB Weiss.

