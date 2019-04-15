Apple spending $500 mn over 'Arcade' gaming service

is reportedly spending over $500 million to build its own stable of "Arcade" gaming service.

The iPhone-maker announced its first-ever game subscription service called in March that would feature over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from like Hironobu Sakaguchi, and

" is spending 'hundreds of millions' of dollars, 'likely' over $500 million in total, to secure games for the subscription offering.

"It's reportedly spending 'several' million dollars per game, and is offering perks if developers grant temporary exclusives that keep titles off or even console subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass," reported on Sunday.

Apple would launch in fall 2019 in more than 150 countries from a new tab on the across iOS, macOS and tvOS, the company had announced.

With the simplicity of a single subscription, Apple will bring games to the App Store's more than one billion gaming customers.

The service will feature games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and dozens more.

