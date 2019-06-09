JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

BJP-Trinamool clash: Bengal MP Nusrat appeals for peace

Business Standard

Para commando killed in accidental firing in J&K

IANS  |  Srinagar 

An Army para commando was killed in accidental firing on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police sources said.

Taran Kumar of 31 para regiment, who was attached with army's sector headquarters in Manasbal area, was critically injured when he was cleaning his service rifle.

Kumar was shifted to army's base hospital in Srinagar but he succumbed, the sources said.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU