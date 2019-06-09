Para commando killed in accidental firing in J&K

An Army commando was killed in accidental firing on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

Taran Kumar of 31 regiment, who was attached with army's sector headquarters in Manasbal area, was critically injured when he was cleaning his service rifle.

Kumar was shifted to army's base hospital in but he succumbed, the sources said.

