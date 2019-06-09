Para commando killed in accidental firing in J&K

An Army para commando was killed in accidental firing on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police sources said.
Taran Kumar of 31 para regiment, who was attached with army's sector headquarters in Manasbal area, was critically injured when he was cleaning his service rifle.
Kumar was shifted to army's base hospital in Srinagar but he succumbed, the sources said.
--IANS
sq/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU