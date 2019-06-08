Himachal CM seeks Himalayan Regiment in Indian Army

-
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here and sought a Himalayan Regiment in the Indian Army for the state.
Thakur said the valour of soldiers and officers of the state is known across the country as a large numbers of Himachali youth are serving in the Army.
The Chief Minister also requested the Defence Minister for construction of an airport in Mandi district.
He said due to its strategic location, the Mandi airport can prove very helpful for the defence forces.
He said survey work has been completed for the airport and asked for speedy completion of the other formalities.
Singh assured that he would look into the issues, a statement by the state government said.
--IANS
vg/kr
