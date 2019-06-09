Sikh men impress American audience with daring acts

The seven feet and six inches tall Punjab Policeman, Jagdeep Singh, and other members of the Bir Group left the audience in awe with their daring and dazzling acts at the "America's Got Talent" show this week.

Jagdeep is the tallest in the world, claim group members Kanwaljit Singh and Karamjit Singh.

In the show, Jagdeep lay down on the stage with coconuts and watermelons lined along his splayed out hands and legs.

After spreading salt on the eyes of Kanwaljit, he was blindfolded by Karamjit. With this, he went on smashing coconuts and watermelons placed around Jagdeep's and face.

But things took a scary turn when Kanwaljit started smashing the fruits one after another by hitting a hammer with the force.

All the viewers were left with their hearts in their mouths.

"This act requires focus, strength and calm mind," Kanwaljit said before attempting the act. "And we should add: a lot of practice, too."

After their performance, the Bir Group got a standing ovation from all the four judges -- Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and

"Try watching this performance by @birkhalsagatka without flinching. We dare you!" tweeted.

--IANS

vg/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)