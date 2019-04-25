Parineeti lip syncs Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker'

was seen lip-syncing Jonas Brothers' new song titled "Sucker".

Sharing a video of herself singing, Parineeti gave a shoutout to Nick, who sang the song with his brothers and

"My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday! Haha, Whatsay!" she captioned the video.

Replying to Parineeti, Nick commented: "Haha love it!" while her cousin and Bollywood Priyanka Chopra, who featured in the music video and is married to the American singer, said she too loved the video.

On the Bollywood front, Parineeti has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train". The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

