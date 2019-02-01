Parrikar admitted to AIIMS cancer department

Chief Minister has been admitted to the department at the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

According to AIIMS sources, Parikkar, who was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening, is under the observation of Dr Atul Sharma, Oncologist, at the Dr. (Institute Rotary Hospital) of AIIMS and will remain admitted for a few days.

The former is suffering from which was diagnosed in February last year. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since then.

--IANS

som/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)