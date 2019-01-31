JUST IN
Ailing Malayalam actor off ventilator

IANS  |  Kochi 

Ailing Malayalam film actor Sreenivasan, who was on Wednesday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here following complaints of breathlessness, was on Thursday taken off the ventilator.

The hospital said in a health bulletin: "His vital parameters remain stable and he seems to be on the road to recovery."

Last year, Sreenivasan was hospitalized due to hypertension and diabetes. He has acted in over 200 films and is a popular screen writer, director and producer.

