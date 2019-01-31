Ailing Parrikar leaves for Delhi, to be admitted to AIIMS

A day after presenting the state Budget for 2019-20, ailing on late Thursday evening left by a special aircraft for Delhi, where he will be admitted to the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for examination.

" @manoharparrikar will be travelling to later today, for undergoing his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and state session," the said in a tweet earlier on Thursday.

Parrikar, who left at around 7 p.m, is expected to return to on Saturday, sources said.

"Atal Setu", a cable-stayed bridge, was inaugurated in Parrikar's presence by for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 27.

Parrikar, also a former Defence Minister, is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since then.

On Wednesday, while presenting the state Budget for 2019-20, he made a brief speech from his chair, even as he was strapped with medical paraphernalia.

--IANS

maya/oeb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)