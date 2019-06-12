Patients suffer as junior doctors strike work in Bengal

in West Bengal's state-run hospitals suffered as juniors doctors on Wednesday continued their strike protesting an attack on a colleague at the and in

members of patients at the state-run SSKM started a simultaneous protest by occupying the streets outside and blocking traffic on the AJC Bose Road crossing demanding treatment of their ailing kin.

"We are trying to attract the Chief Minister's attention as most of the patients have come from far off places. We want the OPD services to resume so that general people do not suffer," said a protesting member.

Earlier, a member of the Doctors' Forum proposed to cease work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of all state-run hospitals in on Wednesday.

"We want some sort of assurance as whenever any incident occurs, the security and administration people are untraceable. It is us (junior doctors) who are beaten up or manhandled," one of the protesting doctors at NRS said.

Similar scenes of cease-work was witnessed in districts such as Bankura, Birbhum and Coochbehar.

Disturbances erupted at the state-run on Tuesday morning bringing the to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night. The members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence.

The intern named sustained serious a in the attack and has been admitted in the intensive care unit of the in Kolkata's Park Circus area. His condition is reportedly stable.

Consequently, junior doctors locked up the hospital gates, stopped work at the OPD and started a 'dharna' to protest against the attack.

