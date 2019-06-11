Haryana to set up six nursing colleges

Chief Minister has approved the construction of six colleges at a cost Rs 194.30 crore in the state so as to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified personnel, it was announced on Tuesday.

The colleges will be constructed within 15 months, an said.

He said two colleges would be constructed in district, while one each in Rewari, Kaithal, and Panchkula districts.

In district, they will be constructed at Dayalpur and Aura village, in district at Sadat Nagar village, in district at Dherdu village, in district at Kheri Ram Nagar village and in Panchkula district the college will be constructed in Kherawali village.

He said the land for setting up these colleges has already been leased out to the and Research.

