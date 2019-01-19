PDP expels senior leader Altaf Bukhari

The on Saturday expelled its senior leader and former Finance Minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari, from the party for anti-party activities.

A statement issued by the PDP said: "Party has been watching with concern the activities of one of its leaders Syed for quite some time.

"Ever since the passing away of our founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, he has been pursuing his personal political ambition at the cost of the party and state's interest.

" inspired and led dissents in the party at its most crucial stage which resulted in a serious damage to our efforts at implementing the agenda of alliance of our coalition government.

While the party leadership was engaged in negotiations with its partner and the government of insisting on implementing some agreed points before forming the new government, the dissension weakened its bargaining position, forcing subsequent events against its will, said the statement.

In spite of this obvious backstabbing and subversion of people's interest, the party leadership believed in subsequent explanations and assurances of and reposed complete trust in him by reinducting him in cabinet, the PDP said.

"Unfortunately, even after the end of coalition, Bukhari instead of pursuing party interest in accordance with the expectations of our voters and workers started open attempts at breaking the party by hobnobbing with its rivals."

"It was, therefore, decided to expel Bukhari from party's basic membership with immediate effect," it added.

With this expulsion, four senior leaders and former cabinet ministers including Imran Raza Ansari, Basharat Bukhari, and are out of the PDP now.

