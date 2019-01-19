Karnataka Congress MLAs hold party meet at Bengaluru resort

The MLAs in Karnataka, who have been herded to a resort outside the city to keep them away from being poached, on Saturday held a meeting to discuss the political situation in the state.

"The Legislature Party (CLP) meet was held at Eagleton Resort. The meet discussed present political situation, drought situation and issues regarding Budget proposals," the Pradesh Committee (KPCC) said in a statement.

The legislators were shifted to the private resort on the city outskirts on Friday night after a CLP meeting was chaired by CLP at the building Vidhana Soudha, as a show of legislators' strength.

The Congress party over the past week has been accusing the opposition of allegedly poaching its legislators.

Congress in-charge K.C. Venugopal will interact with the party legislators on Sunday, state unit tweeted.

"K.C. Venugopal will interact individually with our MLAs regarding and decision on our future course of action will be taken," Rao tweeted.

