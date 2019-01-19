PDP expels Altaf Bukhari for anti-party activities

People's (PDP) Saturday expelled and former from the party for anti-party activities.

"Party today expelled from the party for his anti-party activities," the party said in a tweet.

The PDP said the party had been watching Bukhari's activities for some time and has expelled him from the basic membership of the party.

"Party has been watching with concern the activities of for quite some time and thereby (he) stands expelled from the basic membership of party," the party headed by former Mehbooba Mufti, said on

Bukhari won his maiden assembly election from in 2014 and was a in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mufti

He was, however, dropped from the cabinet by Mehbooba when she took over after Sayeed's death in 2016.

Bukhari was then made minister for Education in February 2017 and went on to become the after Haseeb Drabu was expelled from the cabinet following his controversial remarks on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)