People brave heavy rain as they welcome Rahul to Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected to the from constituency in Kerala, arrived here on Friday afternoon as thousands gathered to welcome him, braving heavy rain.

Gandhi, who contested from two parliamentary seats in the 2019 elections -- Amethi in and -- won from with a record margin of 431,770 votes.

The arrived at the airport at around 2.45 p.m. and was received by state Mullapally Ramachandran, of Opposition and top leaders from the Indian Union

Starting Friday, Gandhi will be conducting road shows in each of the seven Assembly constituencies in Wayanad, over a period of three days.

His first road show was at Kallikavu, which forms part of the segment in district.

Arriving in a convoy of 100 vehicles, Gandhi, accompanied by senior party leaders, was in an open vehicle and despite heavy rain, thousands of people waited cheerfully to see him.

He assured the people that Wayanad's issues would be raised in the

Gandhi's next stop was Nilambur which was a similar sight as thousands of people, including women and children, waited to see him.

After two more stops, Gandhi will travel to Wayanad where he will spend the night and on Saturday morning he will resume his road shows. On Sunday, he will fly back from to

