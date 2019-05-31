JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Two SPOs injured in gunbattle with militants in J-K's Kishtwar

Timely justice must for democratic system, says Delhi High Court CJ Rajendra Menon at his farewell
Business Standard

Rahul to visit Wayanad on June 7, 8

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Wayanad, his new Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, from June 7 to 8.

His Twitter account for Wayanad announced on Friday, "Congress President and newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in the constituency on 7th and 8th of June to thank the people for their love and support."

Gandhi, who contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies this election, won from Wayanad but lost his traditional Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

This is the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after winning the Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU