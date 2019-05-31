Rahul to visit Wayanad on June 7, 8

will be on a two-day visit to Wayanad, his new constituency in Kerala, from June 7 to 8.

His account for announced on Friday, " and newly elected from Wayanad, Shri will be in the constituency on 7th and 8th of June to thank the people for their love and support."



Gandhi, who contested from two constituencies this election, won from but lost his traditional Amethi seat to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

This is the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after winning the seat.

