People will give another chance to Modi: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said people have made up their mind that once again the reins of the nation should be handed over to

Thakur said in a statement that in five years, there has been remarkable development in the country.

"Efforts in the social and economic upliftment has not only created a new but the country's prestige has also increased all over the world," he said.

Developmental and welfare schemes started during the last five years by the have benefited every section of society, the added.

--IANS

vg/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)