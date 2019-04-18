Iran flexes military muscle after US terrorist listing

-
Iran showcased all of its military might at its annual parade on Thursday following the US decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
"There is no doubt that today, our armed forces are more powerful than ever," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at the military parade in Tehran.
"Everybody saw that the people were, and will be, united behind the IRGC ... Insulting the IRGC means insulting the armed forces and the great Iranian nation," he was cited as saying by Efe news and added that the skies and waters of Iran were now "safer than ever".
US President Donald Trump on April 8 designated the Corps as a terrorist organization.
Rouhani praised the "fundamental role" of the Army and the Corps in defending the country and in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq.
Referring to the conflicts in the Middle East, Rouhani denounced "the interventions of the US Army in our region, from Afghanistan to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and other countries which has not brought anything except for crime, misery and destruction".
Iran had established its own arms industry due to international sanctions and stated that its military capabilities, including the controversial missiles, were only defensive.
Washington's decision to include the Revolutionary Guard on its blacklist was unprecedented and, in reciprocity, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran also designated US troops - deployed in the Middle East under control of the United State Central Command - to be part of a terrorist organization.
