AAP West Delhi candidate files nomination

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) west candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, who was the last of seven candidates announced by the party, on Thursday became the first to file his nomination in the national capital.

The 45-year-old filed his nomination papers in the presence of senior party leaders and among others at the District Magistrate's office in Raja Garden.

Starting from the West Delhi, the other candidates will file their nominations in the coming days, Rai said.

Before filing the nomination, the leaders along with Jakhar held a roadshow in west appealing to people to vote for the party to take up the demand of full statehood for Delhi.

Addressing the public, Sisodia and Rai explained to the people about the importance of full statehood for Delhi.

"In 2014, you voted for BJP. Their MPs have not done any work for the city. The BJP promised statehood for Delhi and did not say a word in Parliament about that," Rai said.

He urged the people to vote for to make the city a full state in just two years.

The AAP had in March announced all its candidates for the national capital, where polling will be held on May 12.

The AAP has fielded from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Brajesh Goel from New Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and from South Delhi.

