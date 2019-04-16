Phase II: Campaigning ends, 50 in fray for 5 Assam seats

Campaigning for the second phase of the polls came to an end in on Tuesday.

Silchar, Karimganj, Nowgong, Mangaldai and (Diphu) constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase on April 18 which will be held across 8,992 polling stations set up in these constituencies.

A total of 69,10,592 voters including 33,55,952 women and 180 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are a total of 50 candidates including 18 Independents in the fray for the five seats.

While the BJP has fielded former in Karimganj constituency, the has pitted Swarup Das against him. The AIUDF has fielded sitting

The opposition has given the party ticket to sitting in Silchar constituency in while the BJP has fielded Dr. Although there are 13 candidates in the fray for the Silchar seat, a straight battle is expected between the and the BJP here.

Although five candidates are in the fray in constituency, the main poll battle is expected between Congress veteran and seven-time Lok Sabha Biren and the BJP's Horen

Bey is banking on the anti-incumbency factor against Engti, who will be seeking re-election for the eighth consecutive time from the constituency.

In Mangaldai constituency, the BJP has fielded Dilip Saikia in place of sitting while has fielded and former of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhubneswar Kalita.

The Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency on the other hand is likely to witness a straight battle of ballots between the BJP's Rupak Sarmah and the Congress' Pradyut Bordoloi. The BJP has replaced its sitting MP in the constituency who has been holding the seat since 1999.

