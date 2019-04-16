Rajyawardhan files nomination, with pranayam

Union Minister of State for Sports and I&B Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore performed pranayam with Baba Ramdev before filing his nomination papers for the Jaipur Rural seat here on Tuesday. Rathore started his day with prayers at a local temple.
Ramdev attended the filing of the nomination along with Rathore's wife Gayatri, MLA Satish Punia, former MLA Rao Rajendra Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Kirorilal Meena.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramdev asked everyone to vote for Rathore. "I have come here to shower my blessings on Rathore. I strongly believe that the country is in safe hands when Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. So let's all ensure that the BJP sends its MPs to Parliament to get a clear majority," he said.
Rathore takes on sitting MLA and Congress candidate Krishna Punia in Jaipur Rural. Both the candidates are sport stars and former Olympians, who have brought fame to the nation. The former Army officer is contesting the seat for the second time.
The 25 constituencies in Rajasthan go to the polls in two phases. The Jaipur Rural constituency votes in the fifth phase on May 6. The last date for filing of nominations is April 18. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 20 and names can be withdrawn until April 22.
--IANS
arc/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU