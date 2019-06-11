Piped water coverage to increase from 18% to 100% by 2024: Minister

The has decided to increase coverage of piped water to households from current 18 per cent to 100 per cent by 2024, said Shekhawat here on Tuesday.

He however, insisted that 'water' was a state subject as per the Constitution and sought collective efforts and a public movement to achieve the target.

Shekhawat said had 99 per cent coverage of piped water to households, while some states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, had below five per cent.

--IANS

spk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)