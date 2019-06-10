Goa wants to use abandoned mining pits for rain water harvesting

Facing a severe drop in reservoir levels, with the in two reservoirs in the state down to less than 20 days of consumption, Pramod on Monday said that he would write to the Union seeking permission to convert some of the unused pits for purposes.

Addressing a press conference here, after taking stock of reservoir levels with top Resources Department officials, also said that the was looking to provide subsidies for projects under a new policy.

"Water is not a problem at present. But in the long run, we believe that pits should be used for rainwater harvesting, for which we will have to seek some amendments in the Central laws," the said.

He said the government had written to the Union Water Resources Department seeking permission for use of abandoned pits in rainwater harvesting, but was told that the clearance must be sought from the Union

"We will write to the soon. Mining pits should not be closed, they can be used for There is a need for big water storage projects," he said.

Under the existing law, mining companies that harvest iron ore are mandated to fill up and cover the exhausted pits, which are essentially mammoth open-air caverns from which the mineral has been extracted.

"At present, water in four abandoned mining pits is being used to recharge reservoirs, where the water levels have fallen. There are four or five other pits, which we can tap. There are so many mining pits. We are now identifying them," said

He informed that at present, the state's five major reservoirs -- Selaulim, Anjunem, Amthane, Panchwadi and Chapoli -- contained water for 44, 19, 125, 13 and 40 days respectively.

He said that the was working on creating an of check-dams along rivers to recharge the water table. "We are also coming up with a water harvesting scheme and policy to tap more water. Under the new policy, subsidies will be given to those who want to start rainwater harvesting projects," Sawant said.

--IANS

maya/rtp

