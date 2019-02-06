PM expresses concern over Goa mining impasse

Modi has assured a delegation of lawmakers and representatives of the People's Front (GMPF) that the will try to find a solution to the impasse in the state within the "four corners of the law".

The delegation met Modi at the on Wednesday, South MP Sawaikar said. No time-frame for finding the solution has been given, he said.

During the 10-minute meeting with the delegation, Modi "expressed his concern" over the impasse, which occurred after the banned in the coastal state in February last year, said Sawaikar, who is also the for the Bharatiya Janata Party's Goa unit.

"The said a solution will be found within the four corners of the law, since the situation has arisen out of the apex court's judgement," he said.

Apart from Sawaikar, the delegation included Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state BJP and Rajya Sabha MP and among others.

The mining ban issue has been hanging fire ever since the banned extraction and of iron ore from 88 mining leases in February last year. The apex court also directed the to re-issue mining leases.

The was lobbying for the resumption of mining for the last few weeks and had stepped up its agitation by pressurising the BJP lawmakers for an appointment with the and press for a resolution to the crisis.

Goa's mining belt straddles across several Assembly constituencies and support from the voters from these areas is key to electoral success in the coming Lok Sabha election.

During a video interaction with the party workers in Goa last month, Modi had assured that the was looking for a "judicial solution" to the mining impasse.

