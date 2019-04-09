Vidya 'trying to do' web series on Indira Gandhi

-
Actress Vidya Balan has said she is trying to do a web series based on the life of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Vidya was interacting with the media at the announcement of nominations for the first edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards, initiated by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group, here on Tuesday.
The web series will reportedly be produced by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
"I am trying to do a web series which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.
"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. While doing a web series, a lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.
