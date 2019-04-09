'Uri - The Surgical Strike' actor Navtej Hundal dead

Navtej Hundal, who most recently appeared in Dhar's "Uri: The Surgical Strike", is dead.

Navtej, who played the in " ..", died on Monday, said Sushant Singh, of And Television Artistes Association (CINTAA).

The official page of CINTAA read: "CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Navtej May his soul rest in peace."

Dhar also expressed condolences.

Navtej is survived by two daughters and wife. One of his daughters, Avantika is a She plays a pivotal role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein".

He himself had appeared in movies like "Khalnayak" and "Tere Mere Sapne", and used to take acting classes for students.

--IANS

