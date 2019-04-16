JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

Goa priest offers apology for hate-speech

Delhi HC allows stem cell therapy to para athlete

Business Standard

Police fire in air to disperse crowd in TN district

IANS  |  Chennai 

Police on Tuesday night fired in the air in self-defence to disperse members of AMMK party who tried to prevent the officials from searching the party office in Andipatti in the district.

The AMMK is floated by expelled AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

A police officer said four rounds were fired in the air as a warning as the AMMK members turned violent and tried to attack the police.

He said no one was injured in the incident.

The police had gone to the AMMK office on receipt of information about distribution of money to voters.

In Theni, AIADMK's P. Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, is locked in a electoral battle against Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan and Thanga Tamil Selvan of the AMMK.

--IANS

vj/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU