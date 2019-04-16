Police fire in air to disperse crowd in TN district

Police on Tuesday night fired in the air in self-defence to disperse members of party who tried to prevent the officials from searching the party office in in the district.

The is floated by expelled AIADMK

A said four rounds were fired in the air as a warning as the members turned violent and tried to attack the police.

He said no one was injured in the incident.

The police had gone to the AMMK office on receipt of information about distribution of money to voters.

In Theni, AIADMK's P. Raveendranath Kumar, son of O. Panneerselvam, is locked in a electoral battle against and of the AMMK.

