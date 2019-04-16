Police fire in air to disperse crowd in TN district

Police on Tuesday night fired in the air in self-defence to disperse members of AMMK party who tried to prevent the officials from searching the party office in Andipatti in the district.
The AMMK is floated by expelled AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.
A police officer said four rounds were fired in the air as a warning as the AMMK members turned violent and tried to attack the police.
He said no one was injured in the incident.
The police had gone to the AMMK office on receipt of information about distribution of money to voters.
In Theni, AIADMK's P. Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, is locked in a electoral battle against Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan and Thanga Tamil Selvan of the AMMK.
