Rifles, paintings among assets declared in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Parties have assured cooperation for smooth functioning of Lok Sabha: Mahajan
Rajasthan MPs use 83.45% of MPLADS funds in 5 years
Assets of Sonia, Rahul, Maneka and Mulayam grew manifold in 10 years: Report
Raj's 4 Lok Sabha seats defy state's poll trend of favouring BJP and Cong alternatively
Stay out, Noida village tells its MP
-
Rifles, Rolls-Royce, paintings, artefacts and books are among assets declared in affidavits filed by candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.
In his nomination papers filed on Tuesday, Union Minister of State Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore admitted that he had 15 rifles worth Rs 9 lakh. Ten of these rifles were gifts, said his affidavit.
Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Rajsamand, declared owning jewellery worth Rs 64.89 lakh.
Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh declared owning five vintage Rolls-Royce cars, each valued at Rs 3 lakh.
Businessman Riju Jhunjhunwala, Congress candidate from Ajmer, admitted having paintings and artefacts worth about Rs 16 lakh.
Congress candidate from Kota Ram Narain Meena declared books as part of his assets. He has books worth Rs 25,500, said his affidavit.
--IANS
arc/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU