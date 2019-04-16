Rifles, paintings among assets declared in Rajasthan

Rifles, Rolls-Royce, paintings, artefacts and books are among assets declared in affidavits filed by candidates contesting the elections in

In his nomination papers filed on Tuesday, Union Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore admitted that he had 15 rifles worth Rs 9 lakh. Ten of these rifles were gifts, said his affidavit.

Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari, BJP candidate from Rajsamand, declared owning jewellery worth Rs 64.89 lakh.

declared owning five vintage cars, each valued at Rs 3 lakh.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, candidate from Ajmer, admitted having paintings and artefacts worth about Rs 16 lakh.

candidate from Kota declared books as part of his assets. He has books worth Rs 25,500, said his affidavit.

