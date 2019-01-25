Policeman injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Militants carried out two grenade attacks on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town injuring a policeman.
Police said constable Sajad Ahmad was injured when militants hurled a grenade at a police post at a bus stand.
"The injured constable was shifted to a hospital and the area was surrounded by security forces to carry out searches," a police officer said.
Earlier, militants hurled a grenade at the Srigufwara police station in Anantnag district. The grenade exploded without causing any damage.
