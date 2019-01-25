JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Corporate profits-to-GDP ratio at 15 year low in 2018: Report

Business Standard

Policeman injured in Anantnag grenade attack

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Militants carried out two grenade attacks on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town injuring a policeman.

Police said constable Sajad Ahmad was injured when militants hurled a grenade at a police post at a bus stand.

"The injured constable was shifted to a hospital and the area was surrounded by security forces to carry out searches," a police officer said.

Earlier, militants hurled a grenade at the Srigufwara police station in Anantnag district. The grenade exploded without causing any damage.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements