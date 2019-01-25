Gurugram police gets more PCR vehicles

In a major addition to the surveillance mechanism in the city, the Gurugram on Friday added 25 Control Room (PCR) vehicles to its fleet for patrolling and Quick Reaction Tasks (QRTs), a senior said.

The said the new fleet was put into service after Haryana Public Works Department, Forest and Singh flagged off the convoy from Police K.K. Rao's office here on the Gurugram-Alwar road.

The Ertiga cars were provided by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

"All vehicles are equipped with red and blue flashing beacons, wireless system, GPS, public address facility and four cops will be deployed always in each PCR for 24 hours (in shifts)," said.

Rao said the addition of more vans would help the police to reduce response time further. "We will now be able to bring more areas of the district under 24 hour surveillance," he said.

The MCG had added 25 such PCRs to the police fleet on December 1, 2018. The now has a total of 77 PCRs and 94 Riders (bikes).

The city has nearly 5,900 personnel, 42 police stations including three only for women, two traffic and one for cyber crime.

