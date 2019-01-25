JUST IN
855 officers honoured with Republic Day police medals

IANS  |  New Delhi 

At least 855 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day, the Home Ministry said on Friday.

"Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) were awarded to 146 personnel, the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 74 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 632 personnel," it said.

According to the Ministry, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:06 IST

