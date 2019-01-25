855 officers honoured with Republic Day police medals

-
ALSO READ
Govt honours 855 police officers for distinguished services
All CAPF contingents except one out of Republic Day parade this time
942 Police Medals to be given on I-Day, CRPF tops
I-day: CRPF gets max bravery honours; 942 policemen decorated
CIC directs Home Secy to produce ex-CRPF IG's report on fake encounters
-
At least 855 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day, the Home Ministry said on Friday.
"Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) were awarded to 146 personnel, the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 74 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 632 personnel," it said.
According to the Ministry, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).
--IANS
rak-som/ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU