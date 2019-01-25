855 officers honoured with Republic Day police medals

At least 855 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day, the said on Friday.

"Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) were awarded to 146 personnel, the President's Police Medals for to 74 and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 632 personnel," it said.

According to the Ministry, three (CRPF) personnel received the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

