Polling begins in Odisha for fourth phase of LS election

The polling began on Monday for six Lok Sabha and 41 Assembly seats in

Polling is being held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 assembly segments under them.

The voting, which began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm in these constituencies spread over eight districts.

Over 95 lakh voters are eligible to cast votes in 10,792 booths to decide the fate of 388 candidates in the fourth phase.

While 52 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats, 336 candidates are fighting for assembly segments.

Out of the total number of voters, there are around 45.09 lakh female voters' and 49.17 lakh male voters. Around 595 voters are from other category, said the data.

The has identified 3092 polling stations as critical polling stations.

CAPF has been deployed at 411 polling stations, while CCTVs have been installed at 554 booths and webcasting is being carried out at 1126 booths.

72,363 polling personnel including 8206 female personnel have been engaged to conduct polling.

