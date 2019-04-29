Voting begins with great enthusiasm for Bengal phase four LS polls

Enthusiasm brimmed over, with men and women turning out in strength before polling booths, as voting began for eight constituencies in the fourth phase of election on Monday.

The voting, which started at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

An electorate of 1,34,56,491, spread across 15,277 polling stations, will decide the fate of 68 candidates in Jangipur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and constituencies. 59 of the candidates are male and nine female.

Leading the pack of star constituencies is Asansol, where and sitting - a singer-turned-politician - is facing a challenge from Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen, yesteryear's and daughter of Bengali screen legend CPI-M, which has its pockets of support in the constituency, is also in fray.

In neighbouring Burdwan-Durgapur, BJP leader, and Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia is locking horns with Trinamool

In Baharampur, former is bidding for his fifth straight win, while Krishnanagar is set for an absorbing tussle between of the Trinamool and BJP contestant former

The has decided to deploy 561 companies of central paramilitary forces covering 98 per cent of the booths to ensure foolproof security.

In the last general election, the Trinamool romped to victory in half a dozen seats with the BJP and the winning one each.

The subsequent phases of polling will be held on May 6, 12 and 19. Polling for the Cooch Behar and Alipurduar constituencies took place in the first phase on April 11, while Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raiganj voted on April 18. In the third phase, on April 23, Balurghat, Malda North, Malda South, Jangipur and Murshidabad went to the hustings.

The vote count is on May 23.

