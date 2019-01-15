Pooja leads debutant MP Yodha to first PWL win

Pooja lived up to her favourite tag as she overcame a strong challenge from Romanian of Delhi Sultans 6-0 and paved the way for her teams first win in the (PWL) season 4 currently underway at the here on Tuesday.

were trailing 2-3 when Pooja came to the mat and her win pushed the tie to the decider.

In the decider, Rio participant of overcame the early challenge of Delhi Sultan's national championships bronze medalist to win the decider 9-7. It wasn't easy for Tomar as kept on pushing him but his experience helped him sail through in the end.

The bout between the former and current national champions and in the 86kg category heated up the proceedings in the cold winter evening. took a one point lead at the break but bagged six points on the trot to send shockwaves in the bagged one more point (7-6) but won the bout by winning the last point (7-7).

In the 53-kg category, U-23 silver medalist Yodha's trailed 0-1 against national champion Pinki after the first round. Ritu tried very hard to break the deadlock and managed to surge 3-1 ahead midway through the second round. But Delhi Sultan's Pinki came back strongly to pin Ritu down and clinch the bout 5-3.

The 2017-18 World Military Championships gold medalist displaying excellent technique put Delhi Sultans ahead winning the third bout of the evening quite easily against 17-2 after the referee awarded the bout to the former on technical superiority.

Delhi Sultans' finished her 76kg bout against in less than a minute pinning the MP Yodha down twice in that period and win 6-0. However, MP Yodha's world championships gold medalist Azerbijan's Haji Aliyev brought his team back into reckoning defeating Delhi Sultan's 9-2 in a very keenly fought encounter.

Earlier, Delhi Sultans won the toss and blocked the 62kg female category preventing Rio Olympic bronze medalist from taking the field against The MP Yodha in return blocked the 125kg category preventing and from taking the field.

